Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Universal worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 3,836.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 47.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Universal Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.