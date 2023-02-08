TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

