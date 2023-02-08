Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

