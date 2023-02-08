Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of U.S. Silica worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

