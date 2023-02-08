Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $712,000 Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,344,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 230,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading

