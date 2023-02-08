Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $174.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

