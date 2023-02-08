Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,480 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

