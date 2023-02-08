Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

