Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of PHM opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

