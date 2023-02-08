Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,100 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $37,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $257.81 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

