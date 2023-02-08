Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

JLL stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

