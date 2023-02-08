Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $18,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,400.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,164 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

