Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

