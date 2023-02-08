Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

