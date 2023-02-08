Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 688,843 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688,843 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,176,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

