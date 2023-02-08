Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,822 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after buying an additional 482,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

