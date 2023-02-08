Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

