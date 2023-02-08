Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.92 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.