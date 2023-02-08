Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,145,171.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

