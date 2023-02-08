Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

BIO opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.81 and a 200-day moving average of $445.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.