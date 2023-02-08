Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 650 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

