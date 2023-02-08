Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.99 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE:LSI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.