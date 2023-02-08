New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,840 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,444. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

