KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17, RTT News reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

