Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $456,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

