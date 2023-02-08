H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

