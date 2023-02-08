Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

