FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in FMC by 1,478.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

