FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Shares of GMAB opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.