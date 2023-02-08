Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CPRI stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $2,042,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at $3,029,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Capri by 323.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

