BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 406.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

