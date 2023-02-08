Jeanette Sellers Sells 324 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $10,157.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,180 shares in the company, valued at $601,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $20,817.36.

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

