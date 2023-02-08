Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.75 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

