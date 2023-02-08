SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
