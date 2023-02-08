Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Shares of DVA stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.