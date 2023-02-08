Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS.
UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.
Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
