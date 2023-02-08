Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

