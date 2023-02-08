Brokers Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

