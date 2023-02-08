CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

CNA opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

