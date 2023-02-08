Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE PEB opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.
Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,124,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
