New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,212 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

