New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.62 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,184 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Shares of MRTX opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $114.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

