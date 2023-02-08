New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.75 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Lantheus worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,204 shares of company stock worth $353,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.