Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 92.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,727 shares of company stock worth $10,387,250 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $195.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.59. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

