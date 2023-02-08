New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,375 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Concentrix worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Concentrix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,134. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

