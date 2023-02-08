New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

