New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,109 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.