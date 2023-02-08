New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Guardant Health worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $29,182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $78.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

