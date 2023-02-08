New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,207 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,970,000 after buying an additional 137,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $19,432,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $216.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

