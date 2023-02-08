UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UDR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 347,149 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.72%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.