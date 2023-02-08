Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,827 shares of company stock worth $66,476,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

